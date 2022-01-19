Chattogram customs seizes four export consignments trying to siphon off money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:47 pm

Related News

Chattogram customs seizes four export consignments trying to siphon off money

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:47 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Chattogram customs has recently seized four shipments of an exporter, RM Sourcing Ltd, trying to launder Tk6 crore 62 lakh in the guise of export goods.

The Audit Investigation and Research Unit of Chattogram Customs House seized the consignments in conducting checking at its depot. The customs house audit unit found in the containers of RM Sourcing, 49,452 kg in excess of its weight declaration of readymade export garments to Philippines.

Deputy Commissioner of the Audit Investigation and Research Unit, Sharfuddin Miah, said C&F agent, Bengal Progressive Enterprise, submitted the bill of export to the custom house on behalf of the exporter. There was an export declaration of 41,000 kg, but the audit unit found an actual weight of 90,450 kg.  

Sharfuddin Miah said the customs is now investigating all the 13 shipments which this exporter has exported since 25 October of 2020 till 11 January of 2022, to see whether there was any extra weight beyond declaration. "The perpetrators will be brought to book once they are identified," he added.

Contacted, RM Sourcing Managing Director Mohammad Rajib Ahmed said they had sent 5193 shirts to the depot as per the export permit. He was unaware of the additional products there. 

He said the C&F agent might have used their name to send other items to other companies.  

Bengal Progressive Enterprise proprietor Mozaherul Islam Chowdhury denied the allegations and said they had submitted the bill of export as per the information provided by the exporter.  

Top News

Chattogram customs / seize / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

7h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

9h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

10h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar all set for launch

2h | Videos
Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

Masud Rana creator Qazi Anwar Hussain no more

2h | Videos
What Causes Tsunamis?

What Causes Tsunamis?

2h | Videos
Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

Bangkok cafe where customers interact with birds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’