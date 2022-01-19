Chattogram customs seizes four export consignments trying to siphon off money

Chattogram customs has recently seized four shipments of an exporter, RM Sourcing Ltd, trying to launder Tk6 crore 62 lakh in the guise of export goods.

The Audit Investigation and Research Unit of Chattogram Customs House seized the consignments in conducting checking at its depot. The customs house audit unit found in the containers of RM Sourcing, 49,452 kg in excess of its weight declaration of readymade export garments to Philippines.

Deputy Commissioner of the Audit Investigation and Research Unit, Sharfuddin Miah, said C&F agent, Bengal Progressive Enterprise, submitted the bill of export to the custom house on behalf of the exporter. There was an export declaration of 41,000 kg, but the audit unit found an actual weight of 90,450 kg.

Sharfuddin Miah said the customs is now investigating all the 13 shipments which this exporter has exported since 25 October of 2020 till 11 January of 2022, to see whether there was any extra weight beyond declaration. "The perpetrators will be brought to book once they are identified," he added.

Contacted, RM Sourcing Managing Director Mohammad Rajib Ahmed said they had sent 5193 shirts to the depot as per the export permit. He was unaware of the additional products there.

He said the C&F agent might have used their name to send other items to other companies.

Bengal Progressive Enterprise proprietor Mozaherul Islam Chowdhury denied the allegations and said they had submitted the bill of export as per the information provided by the exporter.