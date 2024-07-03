Chattogram Custom House registers record Tk68,866cr revenue in FY24

The Chattogram Custom House registered a record Tk68,866.54 crore revenue in the last fiscal year (FY24) having a growth of 12.25%.

The revenue collection from the Chattogram Custom House in FY23 was Tk61,350.44 crore.

Since around 90% of the country's import and export operations are being done through this custom house, officials concerned said that revenue collection witnessed a sharp rise at this custom house due to strong vigilance to prevent tax evasion, proper fixing of customs tariff, and realising fine for importing goods through giving false declaration.

Talking to BSS, Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman said, "We have strengthened our vigilance to prevent irregularities in imports. We have also put emphasis on realizing custom duty subject to determining the real HS code of products. Besides, the overall revenue collection has increased because of realization of arrear customs duty and putting importance on resolving the pending cases."

He informed that the Petrobangla owes a huge amount of arrear duty to the Chattogram Custom House, otherwise, the revenue collection from this Custom House could have been much higher. Out of its total arrear revenue of Tk14,000 crore, Petrobangla provided only Taka 800 crore to the Chattogram Custom House in the last fiscal year.

The revenue collection target from the Chattogram Custom House in the last fiscal year (FY24) was Tk77,616 crore.

The Custom House in the port city gained this huge amount of revenue from duty on the import of high-speed diesel, furnace oil, apple, cement clinker, palm oil, powder milk, scrap ship, automobiles, stones and petroleum.