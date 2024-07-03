Chattogram Custom House registers record Tk68,866cr revenue in FY24

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Chattogram Custom House registers record Tk68,866cr revenue in FY24

BSS
03 July, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 07:09 pm
Chattogram Custom House registers record Tk68,866cr revenue in FY24

The Chattogram Custom House registered a record Tk68,866.54 crore revenue in the last fiscal year (FY24) having a growth of 12.25%.

The revenue collection from the Chattogram Custom House in FY23 was Tk61,350.44 crore.

Since around 90% of the country's import and export operations are being done through this custom house, officials concerned said that revenue collection witnessed a sharp rise at this custom house due to strong vigilance to prevent tax evasion, proper fixing of customs tariff, and realising fine for importing goods through giving false declaration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Talking to BSS, Chattogram Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Faizur Rahman said, "We have strengthened our vigilance to prevent irregularities in imports. We have also put emphasis on realizing custom duty subject to determining the real HS code of products. Besides, the overall revenue collection has increased because of realization of arrear customs duty and putting importance on resolving the pending cases."

He informed that the Petrobangla owes a huge amount of arrear duty to the Chattogram Custom House, otherwise, the revenue collection from this Custom House could have been much higher. Out of its total arrear revenue of Tk14,000 crore, Petrobangla provided only Taka 800 crore to the Chattogram Custom House in the last fiscal year.

The revenue collection target from the Chattogram Custom House in the last fiscal year (FY24) was Tk77,616 crore.

The Custom House in the port city gained this huge amount of revenue from duty on the import of high-speed diesel, furnace oil, apple, cement clinker, palm oil, powder milk, scrap ship, automobiles, stones and petroleum.

Top News

Chattogram Custom House / Bangladesh / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

6h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

54m | Videos
Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

1h | Videos
Early election calculations in the UK

Early election calculations in the UK

1h | Videos
Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

2h | Videos