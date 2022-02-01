Chattogram City Corporation started its drive against English signboards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 07:06 pm

The campaign to ensure the use of Bengali in signboards will continue throughout February

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Chattogram City Corporation has started a month-long drive against business organisations that use signboards written in English instead of Bangla.

A mobile court led by Chattogram City Corporation Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly started the drive at noon on Tuesday at the Kazir Dewri area of the port city.

The mobile court had black paint cover the English signboards and fined their owners.

"The Chattogram City Corporation had placed an advertisement in newspapers in January to ensure the use of Bengali language in signboards. In addition, the trade licence wing of the city corporation has been informed in this regard," Executive Magistrate Marufa Begum Nelly said. 

"On the first day, a shop called Elegant Ceramics in Kazir Dewri area was fined Tk5,000 for its English signboards. Besides, the city corporation employees were instructed to paint over their signboards. This campaign will continue throughout February," she added.
 

