Chattogram City Corporation announces Tk1,887cr budget for FY24

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has unveiled its budget for FY2023-2024, amounting to Tk1,887.28 crore.

Additionally, the revised budget of Tk1,176.28 for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was also approved.

CCC Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury made an announcement in this regard during a press briefing held at the city corporation's auditorium on Wednesday (21 June).

This marked his third budget announcement since becoming the mayor.

Of the proposed budget, some Tk950.58 crore will come from the city's own sources including city taxes, fees and other arrears, around Tk5 crore is expected from the relief aid fund, Tk894 crore from development grants, and Tk377.70 lakh from other sources.

