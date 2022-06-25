Chattogram celebrate Padma Bridge opening

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 02:23 pm

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a cultural programme was organised by the district administration at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram city. Photo: TBS
On the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a cultural programme was organised by the district administration at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram city. Photo: TBS

Chattogram celebrated the opening of Padma Bridge as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the dream project in a historic moment for Bangladesh.

The Padma Bridge inaugural programme has been broadcast on big screens at 11 spots in the port city on Saturday (25 June).

Chattogram City Corporation took the initiative to telecast the inaugural ceremony at the city's International Convention Center.

Besides, inauguration programme was shown at New Market, Old Railway Station, Steel Mill Bazar, Badamtali, Barapul, Alangkar, Bahaddarhat Mor, Oxygen Mor, Andarkilla and Dr Khastgir school premise. 

Different points of the city had been decorated with banners and posters.

A Padma Bridge replica has been set up at Jamalkhan.

The district administration organised a discussion meeting at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in the city from 8:30am. Padma Bridge inauguration programme was also broadcast live here.

A concert will be held at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in the city from 4pm. 

The inauguration prograame was also telecasted at the city's BGMEA building.

A colorful procession marched from the Dost Building area of the port city. 

Chattogram district police bought out a procession at around 12pm to commemorate the opening of Padma Bridge.

City Awami League organised a discussion meeting.

