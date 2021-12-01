Chattogram-Barishal launch service trial run starts Thursday

Launch service from Chattogram to Barishal is scheduled to start today on a trial basis, to resume the service after more than 10 years.



"The coastal passenger vessel 'MV Tajuddin' will leave Sadarghat of Chattogram for Barishal at 9:00am," said Faisal Alam Chowdhury, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Chattogram.



"A survey team has been formed with higher officials of BIWTC and MV Tajuddin to monitor the trial run on the Chattogram-Barisal route."



It typically takes 14-15 hours for a passenger vessel to reach Barishal.



"We plan to resume regular launch service on 9 December if the trial run is successful," he added.



Chowdhury also said that reviving the Chattogram-Barishal service route will benefit both passengers and tourists.



According to BIWTC, the two passenger vessels-- 'MV Tajuddin' and 'MV Bar Awlia' -- will alternately carry passengers on the route once a week. Both vessels have 750 seats and 25 cabins.



Passengers have been suffering a lot since 2011 with no launch service on the route.



Assistant General Manager Faisal Alam Chowdhury said the launch service was suspended on 23 June 2011, as all the vessels on the route were in bad shape and would get stuck, unable to navigate the channel.



Due to high demand from passengers, the authorities concerned are going to resume the service with new vessels at the previous ticket price of Tk450, Faisal added.

However, the authorities are yet to set a departure and arrival schedule for the vessels.



The service will certainly save time and money for eager Barishal-bound passengers who are happy the launch service has started after such a long time.



Mizanur Rahman, a private employee from Bhola, said he rarely visits his home district as there is no direct transport service.



He said he now wants to visit home as often as he can since the service will save both money and time.



Another Delower Hossain, a primary school teacher who now lives in Barishal, said after graduating from Chittagong University he has rarely been able to visit the port city due to lack of transportation facilities.



"News of the launch service reopening makes me happy and I am now planning on a trip to Chattogram," Delower added.



At present, people from Barishal living in Chattogram, go to Chandpur by bus or train and then take a launch home to Barishal from there.

