Chattogram-15 independent candidate alleges AL nominee holding his follower captive

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:39 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Independent candidate running from Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) Constituency, Dr AM Minhajur Rahman said today that one of his followers is being held captive by Abu Reza Md Nezam Uddin Nadvi, Awami League nominated candidate from the seat.

Syedul Alam, a resident of Putibila Union of Lohagara Upazila, has been kept captive at Nadvi's house in Chandgaon Rupali residential area of Chattogram, Dr AM Minhajur Rahman complained to Chattogram District Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman on Monday (4 December). 

DC Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman could not be for a comment on the complaint immediately.

However, District Administration Staff Officer Plavan Kumar Biswas said they have received a written complaint over the matter.

"Syedul Alam, a resident of Putibila Union. MP Abu Reza Nezam Uddin has locked him in the computer room next to the office room on the third floor of his Chandgaon Rupali house and is trying to force him to testify that he [Syedul] did not sign in the list of 1% of voters list from the constituency. In this situation, I am requesting that my supporter Syedul Alam be rescued and necessary measures be taken," Dr AM Minhajur Rahman wrote in the complaint. 

He told The Business Standard, "My supporter Syedul Alam has been kept captive in the computer room next to the office room on the third floor of MP Abu Reza Nezam Uddin Nadvi's house. I came to know about 1am. I have also received pictures related to this. After that, I sent the matter in written form on WhatsApp to the Returning Officer, the chief election commissioner and the chairman of the election inquiry committee."

Abu Reza Nezam Uddin Nadvi was reachable over the phone for a comment.

Chattogram / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

