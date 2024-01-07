Chattogram-1: Independent candidate's agents abducted in Mirsharai

Three agents of independent candidate for Chattogram-1 Giash Uddin were abducted in Mitachara High School in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Sunday (7 January) morning just before the voting started.

Assistant Returning Officer and Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahfuza Zerin told The Business Standard that the agents were locked in separate rooms of a house near the polling centre but later, were rescued with the help of police officials around 9:30am.

Mohammad Sharif, one of the abducted, alleged that supporters of Awami League candidate Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel abducted them from the polling centre around 7:30am.

"They also beat us up and locked us in separate rooms in a house near the polling centre," he added.

Mahfuza Zerin said the agents took part in election activity after being rescued.

"We have yet to receive any written complaint. If the victims file a written complaint, actions will be taken," she added.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 3,66,525, of which 1,88,739 are male and 1,77,784 female.