Chattogram-1: Independent candidate's agents abducted in Mirsharai

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:53 pm

Related News

Chattogram-1: Independent candidate's agents abducted in Mirsharai

They were later rescued with the help of police officials

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 09:53 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Three agents of independent candidate for Chattogram-1 Giash Uddin were abducted in Mitachara High School in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Sunday (7 January) morning just before the voting started.

Assistant Returning Officer and Mirsharai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahfuza Zerin told The Business Standard that the agents were locked in separate rooms of a house near the polling centre but later, were rescued with the help of police officials around 9:30am.

Mohammad Sharif, one of the abducted, alleged that supporters of Awami League candidate Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel abducted them from the polling centre around 7:30am. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They also beat us up and locked us in separate rooms in a house near the polling centre," he added.

Mahfuza Zerin said the agents took part in election activity after being rescued.

"We have yet to receive any written complaint. If the victims file a written complaint, actions will be taken," she added.

The total number of voters in this constituency is 3,66,525, of which 1,88,739 are male and 1,77,784 female.

12th JS Polls / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / 12th national election / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

2h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

3h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

10h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

1h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

22m | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

3h | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

4h | Videos