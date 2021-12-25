A charred ending: Inside the remains of MV Abhijan 10
MV Abhijan 10 launch had started its journey from Dhaka to reach Barguna but it never ended due to a tragic fire accident Friday.
The blaze killed 37 people on the spot and as time advanced the death tally only crept up.
Starting in the engine room, fire engulfed the vessel within 5-10 minutes when it was on the River Sugandha in the early hours of 23 December.
After the charred launch was brought to the Jhalakathi ghat a day earlier, a seven-member probe committee examined its remains on Saturday morning.
Headed by Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofail Ahmed, the team inspected the supposed origin of the fire.
The engine room and nearby canteen were burnt to ashes as the blaze started in those spots.
Interestingly, the front part, where another small canteen exists, remained nearly scratchless from the fire.
Meanwhile, rescue operations are still ongoing in and around the Jhalakathi dock as scores of passengers still remain missing.