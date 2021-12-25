A charred ending: Inside the remains of MV Abhijan 10

MV Abhijan 10 launch had started its journey from Dhaka to reach Barguna but it never ended due to a tragic fire accident Friday.

MV Abhijan 10 docked at Jhalakathi ghat. Photo: TBS

The blaze killed 37 people on the spot and as time advanced the death tally only crept up.

Starting in the engine room, fire engulfed the vessel within 5-10 minutes when it was on the River Sugandha in the early hours of 23 December.

Probe committee members inside the engine room. Photo: TBS

After the charred launch was brought to the Jhalakathi ghat a day earlier, a seven-member probe committee examined its remains on Saturday morning.

Photo: TBS

Headed by Shipping Ministry Joint Secretary Tofail Ahmed, the team inspected the supposed origin of the fire.

Photo: TBS

The engine room and nearby canteen were burnt to ashes as the blaze started in those spots.

Photo: TBS

Interestingly, the front part, where another small canteen exists, remained nearly scratchless from the fire.

Rescue workers resting in between their operations. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, rescue operations are still ongoing in and around the Jhalakathi dock as scores of passengers still remain missing.