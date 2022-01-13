Trial begins in ICT case against singer Asif

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 05:22 pm

A Dhaka court has framed charges against musician Asif Akbar in an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) case and fixed 23 June for the hearing of witnesses statements.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Sams Jaglul Hossain passed the order on Thursday.

Shamim Al Mamun, a bench assistant of the court, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

Musician Asif, who was present in court during the hearing of the charge sheet, claimed his innocence and demanded justice from the court.

Lawyer Zakir Hossain Khan appeared for Asif while public prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim represented the state.

On 4 June 2016, lyricist and singer Shafiq Tuhin filed a case against Asif Akbar at the Tejgaon police station for allegedly spreading defamatory and false information on Facebook.

Asif Akbar was arrested the next day and produced in court. He was later released on bail.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police filed a chargesheet against Asif Akbar in court on 30 September 2019 after investigating the case filed under the ICT Act.

Artist Shafiq Tuhin alleged that Asif sold 617 songs of other lyricists, composers and artists including Shafiq Tuhin without permission.

Court sources said that another case was pending against Asif Akbar under the Narcotics Control Act for which the CID filed a chargesheet on 20 November 2019.

CID's Prashant Sikder, the investigating officer in the case, said four bottles of liquor were recovered while he was being arrested from his Moghbazar residence.

As he could not show a license for the liquor, a drug case was filed against him.

