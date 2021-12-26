Chapainawabganj hospital overwhelmed with diarrhea patients

Bangladesh

UNB
26 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:35 am

Related News

Chapainawabganj hospital overwhelmed with diarrhea patients

UNB
26 December, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

This north-western border district is seeing an outbreak of diarrhea as at least 50 to 60 children are reported being hospitalised every day in the last 10-15 days.

In the 250-bed Chapainawabganj District Hospital there is no children bed in the diarrhea ward yet most of the patients are currently children, said Rehana Parvin, Diarrhea ward in-charge of the hospital.

"Comprising the ward's sofas and bed we can accommodate 24 patients. But as the number is five to six times higher many are staying on the floor," said Nasrin Khatun, senior staff nurse of the hospital.

Until Thursday (23 December) 12pm, 51 diarrhea patients were admitted to the hospital and 27 of them were admitted in the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, 50 people were released from the hospital after recovery, said the hospital authority.

"It's hard to even have a space in the veranda outside the diarrhea ward for my two-year-old granddaughter," said Taslima Begum from Maharajpur village who admitted her granddaughter Tyeba on Monday.  

Hafez Abul Kalam from Debinagar village, uncle of another two-year-old Jubayer said, "The weather is too cold to stay on the floor as the chilly wind keeps coming from outside."

Shabana-Subahan a couple from Kansat union in Shibganj upazila admitted their 15-months old son Abu Sufiyan on Wednesday as doctors of upazila health complex referred to Chapainawabganj District Hospital as the patient will need cannula.

"However even after a day passed they did not provide a cannula for our son", they said on Thursday.

Dr Mahfuzur Rayhan, junior consultant (children) of Chapainawabganj District Hospital said, in the last eight to ten days number of diarrhea patients has increased in the hospital as winter is the season of spreading Rotavirus.

He assured there is nothing to fear as proper treatment ensures full recovery.

Dr Md Mominul Haque, supervisor of the hospital said, "There is no shortage of saline, medicines and we are fully prepared to treat the children being admitted at the hospital."

He said the hospital authority has covered the corridor area with makeshift curtains to save the children and their parents from the cold.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Chapainawabganj / Diarrhoea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

22h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1d | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

1d | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

13h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

16h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

18h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one