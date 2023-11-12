28 Oct policeman killing: RAB arrests presidents of Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal, Feni Jubo Dal

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chapainawabganj Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali and Feni Jubo Dal President Jakir Hossain Jasim in a case filed over the killing of police constable Amirul Haque Parvez during the clashes in Dhaka on 28 October.

A team of RAB-5 arrested Yusuf from the toll booth area of Reihachar-Mahananda Bridge in Chapainawabganj on Friday (10 November), RAB Assistant Director Al Amin told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Jakir was arrested from the Mohammad Ali Bazar area under Feni Model police station by a team of RAB-7, RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Nurul Absar said in a press briefing.

After the arrest, RAB-5 handed over Yusuf to Chapainawabganj Sadar Model police station and RAB-7 handed over Jakir to Feni Mode police station.

Amirul Haque Parvez died from his injuries during the clash with BNP men at the Fakirapool intersection in the capital on 28 October during the clashes that erupted following the political rallies in the capital.

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station later on 29 October.

Earlier in the month, police arrested the prime suspect in the murder of constable Amirul Islam Parvez

The arrested was identified as Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Bangladesh Chatra Dal and former Dhaka University Chatra Dal secretary, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit Additional Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said during a briefing on Tuesday (7 November).

"We have arrested Amanullah Aman from the capital's Mohakhali area on Monday night and he is the main accused and suspect of police constable Amirul murder case," said the CTTC chief following the screening of video footage of the incident.

"I have never seen such a brutal murder before," he added. 2 arrested over constable Parvez's killing: DMP commissioner

He said, "The attack was pre-planned, on 28 October, Aman and his cohorts took position just in front of the centre stage of BNP's mass rally. During primary interrogation, he confessed that they had prior directives to sabotage the event and attack the police."

"When the clash ensued at Kakrail intersection, eventually getting directives from the mass rally's center stage Aman and other Chatra Dal men started hurling brickbats and other objects towards police as they had orders from top leaders. They even attacked the police with sticks and bamboo. Aman orchestrated the murder by following top leaders directives," added CTTC chief concluded.

When asked about the identity of the person who directed Aman to attack the police on 28 October the CTTC chief said, "Things are unfolding, we can't say much now for the sake of investigation. What we can say is that all of them are on our radar and we will catch them."