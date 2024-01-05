Chapainawabganj-1: AL candidate's election camp set on fire

Bangladesh

UNB
05 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 02:17 pm

Related News

Chapainawabganj-1: AL candidate's election camp set on fire

UNB
05 January, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 02:17 pm
The incident took place in the Shikarpur area of Mobarakpur Union of Shibganj upazila on 4 January. Photo: UNB
The incident took place in the Shikarpur area of Mobarakpur Union of Shibganj upazila on 4 January. Photo: UNB

A group of people set fire to an election camp of the Awami League-nominated candidate in the Chapainawabganj-1 constituency.

The incident took place in the Shikarpur area of Mobarakpur Union of Shibganj upazila on Thursday night.

A part of the camp's fence was burnt.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sajjad Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, mentioned that a part of the election camp was burnt in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, the police visited the site and collected evidence.

He further added that legal action is underway regarding this incident.

Top News

Awami League (AL) / Chapainawabganj-1

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

1h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

6h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

16h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

17h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

20h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

22h | Videos