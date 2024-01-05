Chapainawabganj-1: AL candidate's election camp set on fire

The incident took place in the Shikarpur area of Mobarakpur Union of Shibganj upazila on 4 January. Photo: UNB

A group of people set fire to an election camp of the Awami League-nominated candidate in the Chapainawabganj-1 constituency.

The incident took place in the Shikarpur area of Mobarakpur Union of Shibganj upazila on Thursday night.

A part of the camp's fence was burnt.

Sajjad Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Shibganj Police Station, mentioned that a part of the election camp was burnt in the fire.

Upon receiving the information, the police visited the site and collected evidence.

He further added that legal action is underway regarding this incident.