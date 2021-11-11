Chaos over transport fares continues 

Efforts to deter violations of new bus-fares, appearing futile as buses, diesel-run or not, were seen charging passengers more than the newly-fixed fares on Thursday.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and members of transport associations came together to bring discipline on roads and mobile courts were conducted to stop bus operators from charging extra fares from passengers. The BRTA has been conducting its own mobile courts since Monday.

Seating service buses allegedly continued overcharging commuters, paying no heed to the mobile courts and the transport leaders' warning against charging extra fares.

Dhaka bus operators were found charging passengers a minimum fare of Tk 15, which used to Tk10 before the revised fare that came into effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, some bus conductors complained that some passengers are paying less than the fare fixed by the government.

Helper of a Mirpur bound bus said the revised fare from Mirpur-12 to Dhakeshwari Mandir is Tk32, but passengers are paying Tk30.

Md Mamun, a helper of Mirpur Link, made the same complaint and said, "We have to fill the gap from our pocket but the passengers do not care about that."

A passenger, Sima Akter said she didn't have any Tk2 note and paid Tk30.

"It happens all the time," she said before adding, "The helpers take passengers from everywhere."

Meanwhile, some CNG-run buses were also found overcharging the passengers.

Bus helper Ashraful said the fare from Jatrabari to Mirpur-12 was Tk25 and now it is Tk40. Asked why his bus was charging revised fares, he could not reply.

The government also made it mandatory to display a fare chart on public transport, but no such chart was found inside most of the buses.

Contactor Babu said we got the rent chart but could not hang it.

"I will hang the chart as soon as I enter the bus-stand," he said.

His bus, also CNG-powered, was charging Tk35 from Motijeel to Mirpur-10 while the revised fare was Tk33.

Regarding the irregularities, BRTA director (enforcement) Md Sarwar Alam said, "We are aware of the irregularities and are conducting a mobile court to control this. By next week we will bring the situation under control."

Sarwar also said, "Eleven mobile courts are working around the city as well as BRTA and ministry officials working on the road to catch the offenders."

On Thursday, the mobile courts fined around Tk3.5 lakh for violations including charging extra fare.