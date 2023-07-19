Channel 24 introduces country's first AI news anchor 'Aparajita'

Dhaka-based private TV network Channel 24 has introduced the country's first artificial intelligence (AI) news presenter 'Aparajita'.

The AI presenter debuted during the 7pm news bulletin on Wednesday (19 July).

News broadcasts using artificial intelligence have been noticed in different countries in recent years.

On 9 July, OTV, a private satellite news channel in India's Odisha, introduced a virtual news presenter 'Lisa', created using artificial intelligence.

In April this year, Kuwait News introduced its AI news reader 'Feda'.

China's Xinhua news agency pioneered the world's first AI news anchor in 2018. By blending AI technology with human voices and images, they created a seamless virtual anchor.