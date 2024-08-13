CHT farmers not receiving fair prices for crops due to exploitative middlemen: Adviser Supradip Chakma

Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma today (13 August) lamented that farmers in the region are not receiving fair prices for their crops due to exploitative middlemen.

"People should have values of humanity. If these values are not awakened, nothing will change," he said during a meeting with the students of Chattogram Hill Tracts, who participated in the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement, at his ministry.

Supradip Chakma stated that the interim government's purpose is to establish a non-discriminatory society.

"There is no room for emotion in politics, and there is no margin for error. While significant progress has been made, crucial decisions must now be made," he added.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the interim government, asserting that the country belongs to all its citizens equally, without distinction.

He encouraged the students to share any suggestions they might have for the development of the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

He emphasised setting up a Dhaka University-affiliated institution in Khagrachari to streamline the process for hill students to earn certificates from Dhaka University.

The students demanded that the adviser address the water crisis in the hilly regions and eliminate extortion, lobbying, and corruption in the education system.

