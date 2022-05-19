Chandpur DC, who took action against inconsistencies in Univ land procurement, among 4 DCs transferred

Chandpur's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anjana Khan Majlis, who took action against inconsistency in land procurement for Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU), has been transferred to Netrokona.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order today (May 19, 2022) announcing his transfer and three others.

Kamrul Hasan, personal secretary of the health minister, has replaced Anjana Khan as Chandpur DC.

Besides, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Sahela Akter has been made DC of Sherpur and Cox's Bazar District Council Chief Executive Officer (Deputy Secretary) Sravanti Roy has been made DC of Jamalpur.