Chandpur UP Chairman Selim lands in jail in graft case

A Dhaka court today sent Chandpur's Laxmipur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Selim Khan to jail in a case lodged over amassing illegal wealth.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman passed the order after scrapping Selim's bail plea in the case.

Selim, infamous for illegal dredging in the Meghna River and selling sand, surrendered before the court on September 27 through his lawyer and pleaded for bail. The court had fixed Wednesday to hold a hearing on the matter.

The High Court on 14 September allowed Selim a four-week anticipatory bail in the case. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order on 20 September after holding a hearing on a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), challenging the bail.

The anti-graft body on 1 August filed the case against Selim Khan for amassing illegal wealth of Tk34.53 crore. He is also accused of concealing information about the wealth of around Tk67 lakh.