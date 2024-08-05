UP Chairman Salim Khan, his son Shanta Khan killed in Chandpur

UP Chairman Salim Khan, his son Shanta Khan killed in Chandpur

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 11:05 pm
Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Salim Khan of Chandpur Sadar Upazila and his son actor Shanto Khan. Photo: Collected
Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Salim Khan of Chandpur Sadar Upazila and his son actor Shanto Khan. Photo: Collected

Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Salim Khan of Chandpur Sadar Upazila and his son actor Shanto Khan were beaten to death by a mob on Monday (5 August).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station Md Sheikh Mohsin Alam said, "We have come to know about their death." 

"We could not go there because of the safety of our lives."

Attempting to flee from the area amid clashes today, they went to Farrukhabad market in the Balia Union. 

They were attacked by people but then they managed to escape there by firing their own pistol.

Later, in the Bagara market area, they faced another group of people. 

There, Salim Khan and his son Shanto Khan were beaten to death.

 

