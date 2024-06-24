UP chairman, member sued for embezzling relief rice in Ctg's Banshkhali

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 03:36 pm

UP chairman, member sued for embezzling relief rice in Ctg's Banshkhali

Representational picture.
Representational picture.

A case has been filed against Union Parishad Chairman Jasim Uddin Haider and UP Member Shahidul Islam of Khankhanabad Union under Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram for embezzling government relief rice allotted for fishermen.

The case, filed by Mir Md Nazrul Islam, personal assistant to MP Mujibur Rahman CIP of Banshkhali Constituency, was lodged with the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court in Banshkhali on Sunday (23 June).

The court has taken cognizance of the case and directed the Police Bureau of Investigation, Chattogram, to conduct a thorough investigation, said Advocate Mosharraf Hossain Ahmed who represented the plaintiff.

According to the case statement, the government allocated 56 tonnes of rice, intended to distribute 56 kg per person to 1,000 fishermen in Khankhanabad Union. However, it was alleged that a portion of this rice was illegally sold instead of being stored in the designated Union Parishad warehouse.

On the night of 11 June, MP Mujibur Rahman CIP was informed that some of the rice allotted for the fishermen had been misappropriated. The following day, on 12 June, when laborers hired by the accused began distributing the rice, the MP visited the location to inspect the quantity. The laborers initially claimed to have all 56 tonnes, but only 40 tonnes were found in the warehouse.  The missing 16 tonnes were later discovered in a truck.

Following the incident, Chairman Jasim Uddin Haider, along with responsible government officials, police, and 11 parishad members, issued a written statement denying any involvement in manipulation or embezzlement.

