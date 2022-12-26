UP chairman, member among 10 sued over assaulting TBS journo in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 11:26 pm

Related News

UP chairman, member among 10 sued over assaulting TBS journo in Ctg

The National Human Rights Commission asked the local administration to investigate the attack on the journalist

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 11:26 pm
Journalist Abu Azad
Journalist Abu Azad

Ten people, including the local UP chairman and member, were sued over assaulting a journalist at gunpoint for collecting information about illegal brick kilns in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila.

The accused are Islampur Union Parishad Chairman Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan, brick kiln manager Kamran, Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi and five to seven other armed criminals.

"The victim, journalist Abu Azad, filed the case with Rangunia Model Police Station on Monday, accusing them of attempted murder, assault, extortion, kidnapping and extortion," Md Mahbub Milky, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Model Police Station told The Business Standard.

"We have started an investigation into the allegation and after investigation, necessary measures will be taken," the OC added.

TBS journo beaten by brick kiln owner for collecting info on illegal kilns

Earlier on Sunday, Abu Azad, staff correspondent of The Business Standard, was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns there. He was picked up in a white car and taken to a nearby market where they assaulted him publicly.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office and tortured. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 extortion.

The National Human Rights Commission has asked the local administration to investigate the attack on journalist Abu Azad.

Human Rights Commission orders investigation of TBS journo attack

It also asked Chattogram deputy commissioner to report to the commission by 1 February after taking action upon investigating the incident, according to a press release issued by the commission on Monday.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Human Rights Commission said such cases of torture of journalists are alarming as well as illegal brick-making without the approval of local authorities is a serious threat to nature.

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and the Chattogram Union of Journalists demanded legal action against those involved in the incident after an investigation.
 

Top News

sued / journo assaulted / TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adam Minter. Sketch: TBS

Rural China faces crisis in the coming wave of Covid

12h | Thoughts
Marsha Diaz and Mashiur Rahaman. Sketch: TBS

Deep scars of climate change: The need for addressing mental health issues in Bangladesh

14h | Thoughts
Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

Leaked! Samsung S23 Ultra to copy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra look?

14h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Gadgets to beat the winter blues

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

3h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

4h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

7h | TBS Stories
Brazilians are bitter about Tite

Brazilians are bitter about Tite

7h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction