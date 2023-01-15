Chairman of JS committee on LGRD ministry Engineer Khandker Mosharraf removed from post

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 07:18 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Engineer Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, former LGRD minister and an Awami League MP elected from Faridpur-3, was removed from his post as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on LGRD ministry on Sunday. 
 
Nurul Islam Nahid, former education minister, was made chairman of the parliamentary watchdog. 
 
Chief Whip of parliament, Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, on behalf of Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina, placed the proposal in parliament which was passed by voice vote. 
 
Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, who has been staying abroad for long, remained absent in parliament. 
 
Since March, last year, the parliamentary standing committee on LGRD ministry couldn't hold any meeting due to his absence in parliament, sources at the parliament secretariat said. 
 
The parliamentary body held only two meetings in 2022. 
 
According to the rules of procedure of parliament, a parliamentary body is supposed to hold at least one meeting in a month. 
 
But the JS body didn't hold any meeting in the last 10 months. 
 

Engineer Khandker Mosharraf Hossain

