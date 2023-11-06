UP chairman hacked dead in Rangpur, one arrested

One person has been arrested in connection with the killing of Payaraband Union Parishad Chairman Mahbubur Rahman at Mithapukur area in Rangpur.

Locals detained a man named Harun and handed him over to the police on Sunday night.

According to locals, the chairman was heading home from his medicine shop in Payaraband market when Harun attacked him with a sharp weapon from his brother's fish shop in the same market around 9:30pm on Sunday.

The chairman was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

Harun was arrested soon after the incident. Locals claim he is associated with Jamaat politics, but Jamaat sources have not confirmed this yet.

The deceased, Mahbubar Rahman, was nominated by Jamaat-e-Islami and elected as chairman of Payaraband Union No 3 of Mithapukur upazila.

A source confirmed that he was the former president of Rangpur district Chhatra Shibir and currently the assistant secretary of Mithapukur upazila unit of Jamaat.

Locals detained Harun and a mob quickly gathered around him. They handed him over to the police only after receiving assurances from senior officers of the law enforcement forces.

Confirming the death, Mithapukur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mostafizar Rahman said one person has been arrested in the incident.

"We have taken extra precautions to prevent deterioration of law and order situation in the area. Currently, the situation is under control," he added.