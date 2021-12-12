UP chairman candidate killed: EC postpones polls in Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
12 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:42 pm

Related News

UP chairman candidate killed: EC postpones polls in Pabna

During the clash the rival groups exchanged gunfire

UNB
12 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 12:42 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the election for the post of Chairman at Bharara Union Parishad (UP) of Pabna Sadar Upazila following the death of a chairman candidate in a clash.

Pabna District Senior Election Officer Mahbubur Rahman said that if a candidate is killed in pre-polls violence, there is a provision to postpone the polls for that post as per the rules of the EC.

Police said a clash ensued between the supporters of independent chairman candidate Sultan Mahmud Khan and Awami League candidate Abu Sayed Khan over pasting posters at Bhatara village on Saturday.

During the clash the rival groups exchanged gunfire, leaving Yasin and 12 others injured, said Masud Alam, additional superintendent of Pabna police. 

Yasin succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College, he said. 

Nine of the injured were admitted to Pabna General Hospital and six of them later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Top News

UP Election / Election violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

59m | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

2h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

2h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

2h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’