UP chairman among 15 sued over assault of Kaliganj UNO

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 06:06 pm

Photo: Prothom Alo
Photo: Prothom Alo

A case has been filed against 15 leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League including Moktarpur Union Parishad Chairman and Union Awami League President Alamgir Hossain for their alleged involvement in the assault of Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azizur Rahman and six other government officials over parking dispute.

An Ansar member working in the office of the UNO filed the case on Saturday (30 September) night, according to police officials.

Also, 20-25 unnamed persons have been made accused in the case.

Kaliganj police station Officer-in-Charge Faizur Rahman told The Business Standard, "Though no one has been arrested in this case yet, operations are underway to arrest the accused persons."

Earlier on Saturday, at least six people, including government officials and members of the Bangladesh Ansar, were injured in an attack allegedly by Awami League leaders and activists after they were barred from parking their vehicles on Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Office premises in Gazipur.

'AL' men assault Kaliganj UNO, injure 6 others over parking dispute

UNO Azizur Rahman claimed he also came under the assault of the Awami League men during the incident.

According to upazila administration officials, a programme was organised by the upazila Awami League at the grounds of Kaliganj RRN Pilot Government High School, commemorating the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Moyezuddin.

Under the leadership of Moktarpur UP Chairman Alamgir Hossain, a group of Awami League leaders and activists entered the upazila parishad premises with auto rickshaws and motorcycles, eyewitnesses alleged.

Ansar members on duty requested them to relocate their vehicles due to an ongoing event at Shilpakala Academy within the upazila parishad complex, celebrating National Girls' Day.

However, tensions flared, leading to an altercation between the Awami League members and the Ansar personnel, officials said.

UNO Azizur Rahman intervened upon receiving notice of the disturbance. He informed them of the importance of the event, explaining that local lawmakers and other dignitaries were expected to attend, and requested Alamgir Hossain to park vehicles outside.

In response, the chairman engaged in a heated exchange of words with the UNO. At this point, the leaders and activists accompanying the chairman attacked upazila parishad employees, Ansar members, and the UNO himself, attempting to pull him away by his shirt.

The enraged Awami League members resorted to pelting bricks at the UNO office and upazila election office, shattering several windows. Police eventually arrived and restored order.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

