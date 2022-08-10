CGIAR launches Asian Mega-Deltas Initiative in Bangladesh

CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future dedicated to transforming food, land and water systems in a climate crisis

CGIAR, a global research partnership engaged in research on food security, has launched the Initiative on Securing the Food Systems of Asian Mega-Deltas for Climate and Livelihood Resilience (AMD) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 10 August together with government agencies and other stakeholders.

The AMD programme will focus on promoting resilient, inclusive and productive Asian Mega-Deltas including Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta, Irrawaddy Delta in Myanmar, and Mekong River Delta in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Dr Benjamin Belton, co-lead of AMD and senior scientist of WorldFish, emphasised the importance of the deltas as home to tens of millions of people, source of food and economic security beyond this population, and hotspots of biodiversity.

He said, "The deltas are facing severe challenges such as shrinking and sinking due to climate change and unsustainable development."

He shared that AMD's main goal is to "transform food systems toward greater climate resilience by removing systemic barriers at community, national and regional levels to enable the scaling of existing and emerging technologies and practices."

He added that this will be achieved through climate-smart agricultural practices and nutrition-sensitive interventions, which will help boost farm incomes, sustainability and employment.

According to CGIAR, the launching provided a platform to build stronger partnership and great understanding of the AMD initiative among the different partners of the AMD's five focus areas including adapting deltaic production systems, nutrition-sensitive deltaic agri-food systems, de-risking delta-oriented value chains, inclusive deltaic food-systems governance, and evidence-based delta development planning.

Kamalaranjan Das, additional secretary (research) of the Ministry of Agriculture, said, "It is very crucial for our collective success to integrate, not only AMD, but also all the One CGIAR Initiatives, to the government priorities and programmes and other related sectors' efforts on addressing the issues concerning the delta."

World Food Prize 2021 Laureate and Global Lead for Nutrition and Public Health of WorldFish Dr Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, and Temina Lalani-Shariff, regional director for CGIAR South Asia also gave inspirational speeches in the event.

The event also had session on government priorities on agriculture development in the coastal areas and expectation from the CGIAR delivered by Dr Md Harunur Rashid of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC).

More than 80 participants, both in-person and online, attended the event representing the government agencies of Bangladesh, CGIAR and its centres working for AMD, international organisations working in the region, particularly in the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta, academic institutions, and other relevant stakeholders groups.

CGIAR is a global research partnership for a food-secure future dedicated to transforming food, land and water systems in a climate crisis. 

Its research is carried out by 13 CGIAR Centres/Alliances in close collaboration with hundreds of partners, including national and regional research institutes, civil society organizations, academia, development organizations and the private sector.
 

