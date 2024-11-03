CFA Society Bangladesh welcomes 26 new CFA charter holders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 05:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CFA Society Bangladesh at its eighth CFA Charter Award Ceremony on Thursday held in the capital welcomed 26 new charter holders, raising the number to over 200 in the country.

CFA Society Bangladesh is the local member society of the USA-based global association of investment professionals CFA Institute that sets the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in the investment industry.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Sonali Bank chairman and former finance secretary who also served as the 12th Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh spoke as the chief guest at the event while Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Abu Daiyan Mohammad Ahsanullah conducted a session on macro and fiscal management.

CFA Society Bangladesh Vice President Md. Iqbal Hossain emphasised ethical behaviour, professionalism and putting client's interest first while taking financial and investment decisions.

CFA Institute CEO Marg Franklin and CFA Society Bangladesh President Asif Khan in separate video messages the charter holders have the potential to shape a more trustworthy financial industry, ultimately serving society better.

To earn the CFA charter, candidates must sequentially pass all three levels of exams that are widely considered to be the most rigorous in the investment profession around the world.

The CFA curriculum includes ethical and professional standards, financial reporting and analysis, corporate finance, economics, quantitative methods, equity, fixed income, alternative investments, derivatives, portfolio management and wealth planning.

Currently, around 2 lakh investment professionals in 160 countries and territories hold the CFA charter.

The new charter holders

The Chartered Financial Analyst designation recipients included Bangladesh Bank Additional Director AKM Fazlul Haque, Joint Directors Md Tariqul Islam, Shaikh Azam Ali, the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Executive Director Mohammad Khalid Hossain, Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chief Financial Officer Rowson Akter.

Foreign bank employees include Standard Chartered Bank Credit Analyst Ehsanul Karim Chowdhury, Commercial Bank of Ceylon Manager Md Razzaqul Haque Khandakar, HSBC Vice President Nakibul Hoq, and Assistant Vice-President Mita Somoyeeta.

Eastern Bank Manager Md Mahbub Alam Hira, BRAC Bank Senior Manager Md Rizwanul Islam, City Bank Associate Manager Md. Zubayer Hossain Khan, EBL Associate Manager Raiyan Jahangir,  Independent financial consultant Shadman Sadique Kamal, HSBC AVP Shaera Sayeed are from the banks who earned the CFA charter this year. 

Of the capital market professionals, LankaBangla Investments Head of Investment Banking Md Mominul Haque, Senior Analyst Kazi Rasel, Truvalu Enterprises Senior Investment Associate Md Golam Shaon, Investment Associate Mohammad Hossain Aala, UCB Stock Brokerage Assistant Vice President Md Nazmus Sakib, IDLC Securities Equity Research Head Tanay Kumar Roy, Shanta Securities Research Analyst Thanveer Mahamud Shakil got the CFA charter this year.

Summit Corporation Manager Hassan Mohammad Choudhury, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Deputy Manager Kazi Ajwad Ahmed, bKash Limited General Manager Md. Sabbir Ahmad, Unilever Bangladesh Manager Zahin Azad Moslem also received the prestigious charter.

