C&F agents postpone strike 

C&F agents have postponed their two days of strike at all customs stations in the country for 15 days after getting assurance from the National Board of Revenue.

"We postponed our strike after the NBR officials assured us about demands to be met. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will announce our next programme later," Shamsur Rahman, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association told The Business Standard Monday (27 June).

On 25 June, the Federation of Bangladesh Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association called full-day strike for 28 and 29 June at all customs stations in the country, including Chittagong Custom House, to realise various demands, including amendment of Licensing Rules-2020 by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The agents' association also sent letters to C&F agents deployed at all customs stations in the country to carry out the programme.

Earlier on 7 June, C&F agents went on a day-long strike at all customs stations across the country with the same demands. Some 250 C&F agents in Chattogram went on strike from 9am to 4pm on 18 May too, as their licenses were not renewed.

There are 10,000 C&F agents in 42 small and large customs stations across the country. Of these, 3,000 C&F agents work at Chittagong Custom House. Every day 7,000 bills of entry and bills of export are submitted here. Of these, 2,000 are for bills of entry and 5,000 are for bills of export.