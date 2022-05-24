Certificate ceremony for BAF’s best JCO, MODC, airman held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

Certificate ceremony for BAF’s best JCO, MODC, airman held

Master Warrant Officer Md Masood Uz Zaman and Sergeant Mohammad Ruhul Quddus were awarded the best JCO and the best airman trophy respectively

TBS Report
24 May, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 08:06 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The certificate award ceremony for the Bangladesh Air Force's best Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), airman and ministry of defence constabularies (MODC-Air) was held at BAF Shaheen Hall in BAF base Bashar in Dhaka.

Chief of Air Staff Sheikh Abdul Hannan graced the programme as chief guest and handed over certificates and trophies to the best JCO, airman and MODCs (Air) on Tuesday, said an ISPR release.  

Out of 32 airmen selected from BAF headquarters and other bases/units in 2020, the Central Electoral Board of BAF headquarters has selected one best JCO, one best airman and one airman for outstanding contribution.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Out of 10 constabularies of the ministry of defence (MODC-Air) one was selected as the best JCO while one was selected as the best MODC.

Master Warrant Officer Md Masood Uz Zaman and Sergeant Mohammad Ruhul Quddus received certificates and trophies as the best JCO and the best airman respectively.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Sergeant Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman received a certificate as the best airman.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Also among the MODCs (Air), Master Warrant Officer Md Parvez Akhter and Sergeant Md Arifuzzaman received certificates and trophies as best JCO and best MODC respectively.

Principal Staff Officers of BAF headquarters, Air Commanders of different bases, senior officers of the Air Force and guests from different bases attended the event.

 

BAF / Certificate award ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

11h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

12h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

1d | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to deal with dollar crisis

1h | Videos
Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

Russia claims use of laser weapons, Ukraine denies

1h | Videos
Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

Celebrity Gallery in Rajshahi like Madame Tussauds

3h | Videos
Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

Burger-lover student becomes self-dependent, provides employment

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature