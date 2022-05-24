Certificate ceremony for BAF’s best JCO, MODC, airman held

The certificate award ceremony for the Bangladesh Air Force's best Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), airman and ministry of defence constabularies (MODC-Air) was held at BAF Shaheen Hall in BAF base Bashar in Dhaka.

Chief of Air Staff Sheikh Abdul Hannan graced the programme as chief guest and handed over certificates and trophies to the best JCO, airman and MODCs (Air) on Tuesday, said an ISPR release.

Out of 32 airmen selected from BAF headquarters and other bases/units in 2020, the Central Electoral Board of BAF headquarters has selected one best JCO, one best airman and one airman for outstanding contribution.

Photo: ISPR

Out of 10 constabularies of the ministry of defence (MODC-Air) one was selected as the best JCO while one was selected as the best MODC.

Master Warrant Officer Md Masood Uz Zaman and Sergeant Mohammad Ruhul Quddus received certificates and trophies as the best JCO and the best airman respectively.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Sergeant Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman received a certificate as the best airman.

Photo: ISPR

Also among the MODCs (Air), Master Warrant Officer Md Parvez Akhter and Sergeant Md Arifuzzaman received certificates and trophies as best JCO and best MODC respectively.

Principal Staff Officers of BAF headquarters, Air Commanders of different bases, senior officers of the Air Force and guests from different bases attended the event.