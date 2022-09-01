Certificate award ceremony of 120 No junior command, staff course held

Certificate Award Ceremony of 120 No Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC) was held at the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) in the BAF Base Bashar yesterday.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, BBP, OSP, BSP, ndc, fawc, psc, distributed certificates and trophy among the graduating officers as the chief guest, said a press release.

Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam awarded the "Chief of Air Staff's Certificate and Trophy" to Squadron Leader Md Mehedi Hasan Munna, GD(P) of Bangladesh Air Force for his overall best performance in the course.

From the BAF, 22 officers and one officer each from Sri Lanka Air Force, Sudanese Air Force and Republic of Korea Army participated in this 13-week-long course.

The course is designed to train officers on effective command and staff duties within service, inter-service and joint service environment.