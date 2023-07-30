Certificate attestation for job applications to be scrapped soon: State minister

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 07:25 pm

The procedure of attestation of certificates by first-class gazetted officers for job applications will be lifted soon, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said today.

Speaking at a dialogue organised by the Secretariat Reporters Forum, the state minister said many changes are currently underway, focusing on digitalisation.

Mentioning that people face difficulties when attesting their photo and educational qualification certificates while applying for government jobs, a reporter asked if the government has any plans to initiate measures to bring some ease to the procedure.

Responding to the reporter's query, Farhad Hossain said, "I completely agree with your observation. During my student life, I also encountered the same issue. Once the certificate is attested with a seal, it is considered authentic."

He further said, "The government is harnessing the power of holding large data, including voter ID information, to establish a digital-based Smart Bangladesh. This digital transformation aims to simplify all tasks and foster smart citizens, economies, societies, and government systems. 

As part of this initiative, individuals will be assigned a unique code number, which will enable verification of all of their relevant information efficiently, he added.

