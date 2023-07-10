CEPZ’s waste treatment plant fined Tk2.5 crore for pollution

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:54 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Department of Environment (DoE), Chattogram wing fined Tk2.59 crore to Chittagong Waste Treatment Plants Limited (CWTPL) of Chattogram Export Processing Zone for polluting the environment by releasing factory's harmful liquid waste. 

Director of DoE (Chattogram), Hillol Biswas handed down the penalty after a hearing at its Chattogram metropolitan office on Monday (10 July). 

"The DoE conducted a site inspection and found evidence that CWTPL was directly bypassing untreated liquid waste from the inlet. During the hearing, the company's representatives admitted to the veracity of the incident. Despite repeated requests, the company failed to install an IP camera as required. As a result, appropriate fines have been imposed," Hillol Biswas told The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He stated that the collected sample of liquid waste from CWTPL's Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) outlet was tested, revealing that parameters such as Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BODs) are beyond the acceptable standards outlined in the Environment Protection Rules of 2023. 

"The non-compliant liquid waste is being discharged into the sea through several canals in the city. Furthermore, it was noted that CWTPL had previously failed to adhere to the Bangladesh Standards and Guidelines for Sludge Management, as required since last November," he added.

