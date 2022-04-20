CEOs to run Zila Parishads contradictory to constitution: Shujan 

Civil society organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has called the appointment of chief executive officers (CEO) to run the administrative and financial activities of the Zila Parishads unconstitutional.

Although the appointments made under the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022 are legal, it is unconstitutional and therefore unacceptable, said the platform in a statement Wednesday (20 April).

The Zila Parishad (amendment) Bill-2022 has recently been passed in the parliament despite opposition from BNP and Jatiya Party lawmakers, with a provision to appoint an administrator until the election of the next Parishad.

The government has appointed CEOs in 61 Zila Parishads, who will run the Parishads till the appointment of administrators.

Opposing the appointment, Shujan demanded new Parishads be formed by holding elections on time.

It noted that the Article 11 of the Constitution states that the principle of governing the state must ensure the effective participation of the people through elected representatives at all levels of administration.

In the case of local government as a part of the state, there is no opportunity to deviate from this principle, the statement added.

It said the Article 59 of the Constitution also gives clear instructions to delegate the responsibility of local governance of each administrative unit of the Republic to the institutions consisting of elected persons.

"It is therefore unconstitutional to delegate the responsibility of Zila Parishad to unelected persons as one of the most important local administrations in the country," said Shujan.

The platform called upon the government to make arrangements for immediate elections in the Zila Parishads and hand over the responsibilities to the elected representatives.