CEOs to run Zila Parishads contradictory to constitution: Shujan 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

CEOs to run Zila Parishads contradictory to constitution: Shujan 

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 04:41 pm
CEOs to run Zila Parishads contradictory to constitution: Shujan 

Civil society organisation Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has called the appointment of chief executive officers (CEO) to run the administrative and financial activities of the Zila Parishads unconstitutional.

Although the appointments made under the Zila Parishad (Amendment) Bill-2022 are legal, it is unconstitutional and therefore unacceptable, said the platform in a statement Wednesday (20 April).

The Zila Parishad (amendment) Bill-2022 has recently been passed in the parliament despite opposition from BNP and Jatiya Party lawmakers, with a provision to appoint an administrator until the election of the next Parishad. 

The government has appointed CEOs in 61 Zila Parishads, who will run the Parishads till the appointment of administrators.

Opposing the appointment, Shujan demanded new Parishads be formed by holding elections on time.

It noted that the Article 11 of the Constitution states that the principle of governing the state must ensure the effective participation of the people through elected representatives at all levels of administration.

In the case of local government as a part of the state, there is no opportunity to deviate from this principle, the statement added. 

It said the Article 59 of the Constitution also gives clear instructions to delegate the responsibility of local governance of each administrative unit of the Republic to the institutions consisting of elected persons. 

"It is therefore unconstitutional to delegate the responsibility of Zila Parishad to unelected persons as one of the most important local administrations in the country," said Shujan.

The platform called upon the government to make arrangements for immediate elections in the Zila Parishads and hand over the responsibilities to the elected representatives.

Top News

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) / zila parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

5h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

5h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

5h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

5h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

BTS announces new album with the tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

2h | Videos
We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

20h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

20h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target