Bangladesh among top 33% countries in terms of inequality: Akber Ali Khan

Bangladesh is among the top 33% countries in the world in terms of inequality, said emiment economist, former advisor of the caretaker government and freedom fighter Dr Akber Ali Khan.

Dr Akber Ali Khan stated this at an event titled "Celebrating 50 Years of Bangladesh", organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) at the Intercontinental Hotel on Monday (20 December), said a press release.

The programme was a culmination of a year-long series of events hosted by CGS regarding the 50-year journey of Bangladesh.

"In Bangladesh, division and inequality are increasing among the people. The data we have shows that 65% of the countries in the world have less income inequality than Bangladesh. Bangladesh is among the top 33% countries in terms of inequality," Dr Akber Ali Khan said.

"The inequality here has increased over the last 25 to 30 years. One of the reasons for this is the rampant corruption in the country. This corruption is on the rise due to black money and government patronage. If we do not pay attention to this inequality, various kinds of disturbances may arise again," he added.

Along with Dr Akber Ali Khan, other prominent guests at the event were Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Ibrahim (Retd.), Bir Protik, Maj Gen Helal Morshed Khan (Retd), Bir Bikrom, and Lt Col Jafar Imam (Retd.), Bir Bikrom. Zillur Rahman, executive director of CGS gave the opening speech, and Dr Manjur A Chowdhury, chairman, CGS, gave the closing speech.

CGS celebrated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and the spirit of the liberation war by bringing together renowned freedom fighters and giving awards to winners of an essay writing competition. The event also served as an award-giving ceremony for an open essay writing competition hosted by CGS.

"We have no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and those interests it is our duty to follow," stating this quote from renowned British statesman and Prime Minister Lord Palmerston, former advisor of the caretaker government and freedom fighter Dr Akber Ali Khan addressed the point of Bangladesh's indenture to India in gaining independence.

Picture: Courtesy

According to Dr Akber Ali Khan, there is no reason to assume that Bangladesh will remain forever indebted for the undeniable support India provided during the war, especially if the two nations' interests begin to contradict.

Speaking about the four fundamental pillars of Bangladesh's constitution, nationalism, socialism, democracy, secularism, Dr Akber Ali Khan stated that currently, the two most lacking parts are democracy and secularism, the press release added.

He also stated that the nation cannot have religious tolerance without democracy first. He urged politicians and leaders to carry on the fight to form a liberal democracy, as without that good governance and development is impossible.

Zillur Rahman asked the question in his opening speech, "We bought our independence in 1971, with the price of 3 million lives, countless battles, and a nine-month-long war. But what about the promises we made in the aftermath of 71? In the Proclamation of Independence, we promised three things for the people of Bangladesh- Equality, Human Dignity and Social Justice. Those promises that motivated us to fight against the authoritarian government of West Pakistan, are the promises being kept?"

Picture: Courtesy

He also went on to state that as the ruling party changes, the actual history of the liberation war is altered to meet political ends. This has escalated into a filthy debate over years with no positive outcome. Now neighbouring countries are distorting Bangladesh's struggle for their benefit. "In the past 2-3 years, we have seen certain actors in India promote our liberation war as an Indo-Pakistan conflict, which undermines the sacrifices of our martyrs," he stated.

Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Ibrahim (Retd), Bir Protik said "I am shocked as a freedom fighter in these 50 years of independence. We have been treated unfairly, not only as individuals but as freedom fighters on the battlefield."

He compared his memories of the liberation war with the narrative being told to the current generation and said, "Knowing the exact history of the liberation war is the real battle now. This war is being waged by the present young generation. "

He further said that the war of liberation did not belong to any single party, but to the common people of Bangladesh. And now these people are being neglected. The freedom fighters have been neglected in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh. As a result, future generations are being deprived of the opportunity to understand the struggles of the freedom fighters. R

Referring to India's contribution in the war of liberation, Syed Muhammad Ibrahim said that India's contribution in the war of liberation is undeniable. We are grateful to India but there needs to be a limit to gratitude. Everybody needs to be given their due share of credit and honour.

In his speech, Maj. Gen. Helal Morshed Khan (Retd), Bir Bikrom, reminisced about his time spent in the resistance army during the war. He elaborated on his role and the roles of his fellow soldiers in significant battles in December. He paid homage to the friends he lost during the battle.

He also went on to state that "the biggest achievement of the war was that we managed to establish Bangladesh on the world stage as a successful country. Our country is comparatively more tolerant regarding religion than our neighbours. However, Bangladesh doesn't have renown regarding democracy. We need to work on that. I request all political parties to form a democracy that is less reactionary and more neutral. Put a stop to the culture of political revenge, and introduce civility in the democratic process. This mentality is stopping the progress of democracy in Bangladesh."

"Under the leadership of Bangabandhu, our country would have become a developed country by now", stated Lt Col Jafar Imam (Retd), Bir Bikrom, while reflecting on Bangabandhu

CGS Chairman Dr Manjur A Chowdhury, gave the closing speech of the program by stating that "Bangladesh is a reality all nations must reckon with. Bangladesh started as a country with not many resources. We were a hungry impoverished mass. 50 years later, we are now poised to become a developing country. Most economic indicators show that we are ahead in many ways compared to our neighbours."

Dr Manjur lamented that a proper democratic system never took hold in the country due to multiple coups and rampant corruption.

He stated that in this "Asian century", Bangladesh must progress on the path of democracy to become a major player in the world.

After making their respective speeches, the special guests at the programme awarded the prizes to the winners of the essay writing competition organized by CGS. Students of honors and intermediate levels participated in the open essay contest.