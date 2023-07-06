Central Hospital sues Dr Sangjukta Saha for Tk500cr over 'defamatory comments'

The Central Hospital has filed a Tk500 crore defamation case against Dr Sangjukta Saha over "defamatory remarks" she made at a press conference.

Matiur Rahman, managing director of the Central Hospital, filed the case with Dhaka's First Joint District Judge's Court on Thursday (6 July).

Dr M A Quasem, vice chairman of Central Hospital, confirmed to The Business Standard that a case had been filed.

Earlier at a media briefing on 20 June, Dr Sangjukta Saha held Central Hospital liable for the death of a mother in labour and her newborn.

The patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, was admitted and treated without her knowledge, claimed Dr Sanjukta during the press conference.

She also said the hospital authorities did not take her consent verbally or in writing while admitting Mahbuba to the hospital on 10 June.

"To cover up the real incident and hide their faults, the vested quarters are using all means and are always busy misleading people of the country with false information," she said.

Later on 2 July, the Central Hospital authorities said Dr Sangjukta Saha had directions for admitting patients coming to her, even in her absence.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.