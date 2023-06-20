Central Hospital responsible for death of mother, child: Sangjukta Saha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 01:10 pm

Dr Sangjukta Saha rubbished allegations made against her by Central Hospital authority, regarding the death of a patient who was brought to the hospital with labour pain, saying she wasn't even in the country at the time of the incident.

She also said the hospital is liable for the deaths.

The patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, was admitted and treated without her knowledge, said Dr Sanjukta during a press conference organised at her residence in Paribagh of the capital on Tuesday.

Central Hospital acknowledges negligence in Ankhi's treatment

"Why admit a patient under a doctor who is not in the country. Whose interest is in it? If I don't do the operation, if I am not even in the country, then what is the reason for admitting the patient? It is definitely an illegal system," said Dr Sangjukta.

She alleged that a group was doing these things from enmity against the social movement she has started to stop cesarean operations.

"There is a media trial against me over the death incident. I call upon everyone to stand against this empire of irregularities," said the doctor.

On Monday, Central Hospital'Drs Director ATM Nazrul Islam blamed Dr Sangjukta Saha primarily as well as the doctors who were on duty at the operating theatre for not calling seniors.

Asked why a single doctor was tasked with seeing 150-200 patients each day, Nazrul said it was not possible to see so many patients and provide quality service at the same time.

But Dr Sangjukta used to do so, he said.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday (18 June).

