Cenbank assistant director killed by falling brick in capital's Shiddheswari

An assistant director of the Bangladesh Bank was killed in the capital's Shiddheswari area on Wednesday (11 January) evening when a piece of brick fell on her head from a roadside building.

The deceased, identified as Dipu Sana, was returning home when she fell victim to the tragic incident, according to her husband Torun Biswas.

"Sana was walking home from the Shanti Nagar area at around 7:30pm when the incident happened. I was informed of her death by phone from Ramana Police Station," said Torun.

She hailed from Satkhira.

A general diary has been filed with the Ramna Police Station over the incident, Muhammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Ramna zone told The Business Standard.

"Sana died on the spot after a brick from above fell on her head when she was passing the Fakhruddin Hotel in Mouchak. Police are investigating the matter," added Salman Farsi.