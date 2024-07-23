Cement makers accumulate Tk140cr loss in four days

Bangladesh

Jobaer Chowdhury
23 July, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:17 pm

Cement makers accumulate Tk140cr loss in four days

Shutdown of banks amid the volatile situation in the country have stopped all supply and orders in the cement industry, according to Jahir Uddin, managing director of Confidence Cement.

Jobaer Chowdhury
23 July, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 04:17 pm
Representative photo
Representative photo

Md Shahidullah, executive member of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association, said there is no production as there are no orders.

He said the industry's total loss amounts to Tk35 crore per day, which translates to Tk140 crore in the last four days.

Shutdown of banks amid the volatile situation in the country have stopped all supply and orders in the cement industry, according to Jahir Uddin, managing director of Confidence Cement.

He told TBS that their company, which employs over a thousand people, is facing substantial losses.

According to data of the cement-makers' association, 35 out of 37 factories in the country produce 8 crore tonnes of cement every year. Most raw materials of cement production are supplied across the country through river routes.

