CEC to visit Russia to observe elections

A two-member delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda is set to visit Russia to observe Russian parliamentary elections.

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Shah Alam, to the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday in this regard.

The letter was sent to the CAG chief accounts and finance officer for approving the financial expenditure of the official visit, reports Prothom Alo.

The other member of the delegation is CEC's Personal Secretary (PS) Abdu Kashem Mohammed Mazharul Islam.

The delegates will visit Russia responding to an invitation from Russian Election Commission (EC).

Polls of the Russian parliament were scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 September.

The delegation is set to leave for Russia around September 18 and return on September 21.

