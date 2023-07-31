CEC pays courtesy call on chief justice at SC office

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal paid a courtesy call on Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique at the latter's Supreme Court office this afternoon.

The meeting, held around 2:00 pm today, was attended by Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, and Joint Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Sarkar.

No official of the Supreme Court administration, however, was present in the meeting.

After the meeting, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters, "Election Commissioner Rasheda and I have worked in the judiciary for a long time. We had taken oath under the chief justice, who will retire soon. We don't know whether we can meet him again. That is why we have paid regards and expressed gratitude to him."

The EC delegation was greeted by SC Registrar General Golam Rabbani, High Court Division Registrar Munsi Moshiar Rahman, Appellate Division Registrar Muhammad Saifur Rahman, and Special Officer Tariq Moazzem.