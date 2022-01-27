CEC Nurul Huda takes aim at ex-commission chief, Sujan secretary after heavy criticism 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has blasted Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder and former commission chief ATM Shamsul Huda for criticising the outgoing Election Commission (EC).

Nurul Huda, while addressing the media at a views exchange meeting at the Election Commission Building in Dhaka on Sunday morning, said that the critical observations made by Badiul and Shamsul Huda have no truth in them.

Recently, ATM Shamsul Huda came on hard on the EC, saying that it could have conducted "better elections" if there was "goodwill."

He said that the incumbent commission's performance is not "satisfactory" and it has "created controversy on a number of issues." read more

Responding to the comments, CEC Nurul Huda said, "ATM Shamsul Huda, a few days back, gave lessons to the current commission. He said that we didn't do our fair share of work. We created controversies."

"His comments didn't seem acceptable to me," CEC Huda added at the event organised by Reporters' Forum for Election and Democracy-RFED.

He said, "ATM Shamsul Huda was appointed during the reign of an army-backed caretaker government. His responsibility was to hold polls within 90 days after the government's dissolution."

"However, he took total 690 days to conduct the general elections of 2008. Who gave him the permission to defy the constitution? What he did couldn't have been possible under a democratic government."

Sujan editor Badiul Alam Majumder responded to KM Nurul Huda's harsh criticism of the current EC.

Meanwhile, referring to recent statements made by the Sujan secretary, KM Nurul Huda said, "He [Badiul Alam Majumder] said what he said out of anger as we didn't involve him in any of our activities as there are various allegations of corruption against him."

"Badiul wanted to meet me on a number of occasions. We didn't feel the need to have him on board as neither is he an election expert nor he is well-versed with the constitution."

Whenever there is a discussion about the current EC, all Badiul and ATM Shamsul Huda does is criticise, CEC Huda added.