CEC not yet sure about EVM use in national polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

CEC not yet sure about EVM use in national polls

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 04:45 pm
File photo
File photo

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that he is not yet sure about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the national elections.

Following a meeting with a delegation of the European Union at the Election Commission building he told reporters, "The delegation asked whether there is any distrust in EVM. I have said that the confusion about EVMs has gone away. But I have also informed them that I am still not completely sure about (the use of) EVM, as it is not yet sure if the required number of EVMs will be available. 

"We have not come to any definite decision on how many poling centres will use EVMs for voting. That was all we discussed with them."

In response to a question from reporters, he said, "A delegation of the EU also visited us here last year in July. There was an exchange of views with them about the election. As an election year nears, they have come to exchange views again. Basically, they came to know how our election preparations are going. 

"When asked about what they [EU] specifically want to know about the election, they asked to know about the electoral role. I have told them whether there is any initiative to redefine the limits of parliamentary seats, and make the election participatory or not. We cleared our current stance and said we were ready."

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / election / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Is capitalism racist?

Is capitalism racist?

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Always racing to meetings? It is slowing you down

7h | Pursuit
Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

Zero Idea: Carving out a space for science on social media

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

23m | TBS Stories
Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

Unemployment hits all-time high at 6.91% in Nov

2h | TBS Insight
13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

13 steps to get out rid of your comfort zone

7h | TBS Career
U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC