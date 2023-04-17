CEC instructs returning officers to be careful in cancelling nomination papers

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has directed the returning officers to be careful in cancelling nomination papers of candidates.

"At times, we receive appeals from candidates regarding rejection of their nomination papers. It would be easier for us to make decisions if our returning officers are careful in their assessment before cancelling any nomination paper," the CEC told reporters at the Election Commission Building in the capital's Agargaon on Monday (17 April).

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission organised a training for returning officers and assistant returning officers of city corporation elections.

The CEC said, "We are not the final authority. Our decision can be appealed to the High Court. If the decision given by our returning officers is correct, it will be upheld in the High Court as well."

"Therefore, returning officers and assistant returning officers will be trained especially on the correct process of invalidating nomination and how to document their decision in writing."

He further said, "If the returning officers are careful in cancelling nominations, it will be helpful for us all."