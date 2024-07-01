CDA plans to revitalise Silimpur residential area with bungalow-style houses

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yousuf
01 July, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 10:50 am

An aerial view of Salimpur residential area in Chattogram. The Chattogram Development Authority is planning to revitalise the nearly abandoned area by introducing European-style housing on the adjacent hills. This project aims to transform the region with uniform bungalow-style houses that harmonise with the natural hill patterns. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
An aerial view of Salimpur residential area in Chattogram. The Chattogram Development Authority is planning to revitalise the nearly abandoned area by introducing European-style housing on the adjacent hills. This project aims to transform the region with uniform bungalow-style houses that harmonise with the natural hill patterns. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is planning to revitalise the nearly abandoned Silimpur residential area by introducing European-style housing on the adjacent hills. 

The project aims to transform the region with uniform bungalow-style houses that harmonise with the natural hill patterns.

Established 65 years ago in 1960-61, the Silimpur CDA residential area was initially developed to alleviate Chattogram's housing crisis. The project, which cost Tk12.64 crore at the time, was the largest residential endeavour by the CDA.

From promising starts to desolation 

Despite its promising start, the project area has suffered from neglect and a lack of development over the decades. The area lacks basic amenities such as schools, colleges, hospitals, and gas connections, despite the proximity of the Ashuganj-Bakhrabad gas transmission line.

The lack of facilities has made the area largely uninhabitable, leading to only a small number of houses being built and many plots remaining vacant or underdeveloped.

Security has also been a major concern. The absence of adequate security measures has deterred potential residents, and many plots have been occupied by slum-like structures where low-income families live.

To address these challenges, CDA Chairman Freedom Fighter Mohammad Yunus is taking decisive action to transform Salimpur.

A vision of uniformity and beauty 

The new plan involves creating new plots on the adjacent hills while ensuring that the natural landscape remains undisturbed. Each plot will come with a CDA-approved design and plan.

Plot owners will be allowed to build their houses according to these specifications, with no alterations allowed to the exterior structure. This approach aims to create an aesthetically pleasing environment that will attract residents and investors alike.

The new CDA chairman said Silimpur, situated near the port city, benefits from the Faujdarhat-Bayezid Link Road, which allows for a 20-30 minute commute to various parts of Chattogram.

He highlighted the potential of Salimpur as a picturesque residential area that should not be neglected. "Such a picturesque place at the foot of the hills, so close to the city, cannot be so neglected," he said.

Safety and community 

To address the safety concerns that have long plagued Salimpur, the CDA planned to deploy security personnel from police outposts or private security agencies.

The CDA is also engaging with the plot owners' association to foster a sense of community and collective responsibility. By involving the plot owners in the planning and development process, the CDA hopes to create a more cohesive residential community.

The collaborative approach aimed to address the needs and concerns of the residents more effectively, ensuring that the new development meets their expectations.

Alongside the new housing plans, the CDA has several other development initiatives in the pipeline for Salimpur. These include improving the existing infrastructure and amenities to make the area more attractive to potential residents.

By addressing the longstanding issues and introducing new, modern facilities, the CDA aims to transform Salimpur into a thriving residential area.

New dawn for Silimpur 

The plan to revitalise Silimpur represents a significant step forward in unlocking the area's potential.

The CDA's vision is to create a modern, secure, and visually appealing living environment that attracts both residents and investors. With its strategic location, beautiful landscape, and new development plans, Salimpur is poised to become one of Chattogram's most desirable residential areas.

The CDA has allotted about 6,660 plots in 13 residential projects in the last 60 years to solve the housing problem in the port city.

 

 

 

 

