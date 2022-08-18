CDA backtracks on its decision to set entry fees for Patenga beach

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) has backed away from its decision to set entry fees at Patenga beach, one of the main tourist spots in Chattogram, in the face of public resistance.

However, the authority stood firm to lease the 7km beach dividing it into two zones to the private sector for 25 years, effective from 2024.

"Even if the entry fee is not enforced, a private operator will be appointed for overall management and protecting the beauty of the beach since CDA cannot take care of it," CDA Chief Engineer and Project Director Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told The Business Standard on Thursday (18 August).

The Chattogram civil society and common people, however, objected to the decision about leasing. If something is needed to be done at Patenga beach, it must be done through planning and seeking expert advice, they argued.

The port city dwellers expressed concerns that the beauty of the beach will be lost if hundreds of structures including shops and restaurants are built there.

Apart from this, there is a risk of massive traffic congestion around Patenga after the Bangabandhu Tunnel is opened, they noted.

The Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) recently adopted a plan to establish a tourist zone surrounding 1.5 km of Patenga Beach and fix entry fees.

The decision drew huge backlash after such news surfaced in the media. Several environmental organisations held press conferences in protest, demanding the decision be cancelled immediately.

Given such strong responses and resistance, the CDA withdrew its decision today.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of CDA, said, "We had thought of leasing some parts of Patenga Beach to private tenders for proper management, to pay electricity bills, construct washrooms etc. as full maintenance will require a lot of money. The contractor would meet the expenses by collecting entry fees."

Welcoming the CDA decision to retreat, Engineer Subhash Barua, vice-president of the Planned Chattogram Forum, said, "An open place like Patenga cannot charge entry fees if CDA wants. It has no right to impose entry fees.

"But there are things that can be done for management, which requires proper planning. Measures should also be taken so that the Patenga beach does not fall into the hands of illegal encroachers," he remarked.

