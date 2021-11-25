CDA asked to remove risky establishments near Bangladesh Bank office

Bangladesh

The housing and public works ministry also asked the Chattogram deputy commissioner to take action regarding the matter

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has recently sent a letter to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), asking them to remove all the illegal and risky establishments near the boundary wall of the Bangladesh Bank office in the port city.

Signed by Deputy Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Habib, the letter also addressed the Chattogram deputy commissioner and asked him to keep informing the ministry regarding the order. 
Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mominur Rahman said they received the letter and were asked to take action regarding the matter.

The housing and public work ministry sent the letter in reply to two separate letters sent from the district administration and the finance ministry, which requested the authority to remove illegal establishments in the Porir Pahar (Fairy's Hill) or Court Hill area in Chattogram.  

On 16 September, the land ministry asked the district administration to take action against all illegal establishments in the Porir Pahar area, where the Bangladesh Bank office is located.

The Chattogram district administration is trying to remove the Chattogram District Lawyers' Association office on Porir Pahar, which the government contemplates to develop as a heritage site.

The local administration has proposed to make the 127-year-old court building, established during the British era, in Porir Pahar a heritage site. Currently the offices of the district commissioner and the divisional commissioner are located in the building. 

In the last 50 years, major government offices such as the new court building, the chief judicial magistrate's office building, and five new buildings of the lawyers' association have been constructed on Porir Pahar.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently approved a cabinet proposal on removing illegal structures including the lawyers' association buildings from Porir Pahar. The proposal also said the building that houses court rooms and the deputy commissioner's office will be exempted from the order.

