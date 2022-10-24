CCTVs in polls are deterrent to those with ill motives: EC Ahsan Habib

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 06:06 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

CCTV cameras in polls will prove to be the nemesis for those with ill motives, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Md Ahsan Habib said today.

"People with ill intents naturally avoid CCTV cameras," he told reporters on Monday at the EC building in the capital.

He noted that the use of CCTVs and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) yielded good results in Cumilla city polls and Zilla Parishad elections.

"We will also use it in the upcoming municipal elections," he added.

Some people think that using CCTV cameras is an infringement of privacy, he said, adding that the devices will also prove to be the ally to those who are good.

In response to a question, Ahsan Habib Khan said the commission will use CCTVs in the national elections subject to budget availability.

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission said voters' privacy will not be compromised in any way due to the installation of CCTV cameras in polling booths.

Recently, the EC suspended Gaibandha-5 by-polls after irregularities were spotted through CCTVs in the polling stations.
 

