CCTV surveillance has EC suspend questionable Gaibandha by-polls

Bangladesh

12 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

CCTV surveillance has EC suspend questionable Gaibandha by-polls

Wednesday’s dramatic by-election which saw anomalies from the very beginning finally ended up being suspended

12 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 11:03 pm
CCTV surveillance has EC suspend questionable Gaibandha by-polls

Elections were going on in Gaibandha. The authorities of the Election Commission were observing the polls live, staying at the EC headquarters in Dhaka – over 250 kilometres away from the election centres.

The use of modern technology-based CCTV cameras made it possible and helped the new Election Commission look for evidence of irregularities on its own.

Wednesday's dramatic by-election for the Gaibandha-5 constituency, which saw vote-rigging, eviction of opposition polling agents from centres and other anomalies from the very beginning, finally ended up being suspended.

"We have been observing the overall elections [in Gaibandha] from our control panel [in Dhaka].  We found that the voting was not being carried out in an orderly fashion and there were irregularities from the very beginning," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters after suspending the by-polls.   

"Helping or forcing voters to cast their votes through illegal entry was happening, which is beyond the rules. At many centres, even the CCTV cameras we had installed were disconnected."

"We could all see that the situation had spun way out of control. You [the journalists] could see for yourself that there were people coming in and out of the polling booths," he added.

The CEC said through the live observation of the voting, he suspended polls in 43 centres before 12:30pm, and many others later in several phases.

"We then continued to discuss and analyse the matter with all the members of the commission and realised that closing the polls at certain centres was not going to give a fruitful outcome."

"At one stage, under Section 91 of The Representation of the People Order, 1972, we finally terminated the voting completely," he added.

Although the Habibul Awal-led commission used CCTV cameras, along with electronic voting machines or EVMs in a few local government elections earlier, the use of the technology in the Gaibandha-5 by-polls was the first in a parliamentary election.

A total of 1,242 CCTV cameras were installed at the 145 polling centres  – 88 at Saghata upazila and 57 in Fulchhari upazila.

The constituency, which fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has some 339,434 voters from 17 unions.

Meanwhile, all four opposition candidates – HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam from Bikalpa Dhara, independent candidates Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman – boycotted the by-polls alleging vote rigging and voters being thrown out of the centres, reports our local correspondent.

They announced their withdrawal from the election at a joint press conference around 11am, where they said the followers of Awami League-nominated candidate Mahmud Hasan Ripon were indulging in vote-rigging.

Officials at the Returning Officer's office and local people said this polling was normal until 9am. But after 10 O'clock in the morning, Awami League activists began to occupy different polling centres. They also forced opposition polling agents out of the centres.

"I participated in the election with the apple symbol. Even I could not cast my vote. When I went to vote at the Dahikaran Government Primary School centre my followers were beaten by AL activists. Moreover, they are now planning to sue my men on false allegations," Nahiduzzaman Nishad said while withdrawing his candidacy.

For his part, the Jatiya Party's HM Golam Shaheed Ranju said, "It is actually a farce in the name of election."
Independent candidate Jahangir Alam said, "There is no fair voting in this constituency. Voting cannot be done like this. Each centre is occupied by people of the boat symbol. Our supporters cannot vote. We are under attack."

Our Gaibandha correspondent Khorshed Alam contributed to this report.  
 

Top News

CCTV footage / Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

13h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

12h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

11h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

12h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

2h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

5h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back