CCTV cameras in secret polling booths violate privacy: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
19 October, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 11:42 pm

Related News

CCTV cameras in secret polling booths violate privacy: Hasan Mahmud

He said it is not his own opinion, rather people expressed such opinions on social media, and journalists and experts in media

UNB
19 October, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 11:42 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said installation of CCTV cameras in secret polling booths is infringement of privacy and interference to the fundamental rights of the citizens. 
 
"The secret booths will no longer remain secret, if CCTV cameras are installed there to see who votes for which symbol and show it to others. If so, it would be infringement of privacy as per the opinions of the legal experts," he said. 
 
Hasan, also a joint general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, was replying to a question over the recently cancelled Gaibandha-5 by-election, while he was exchanging views with reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat here in the capital. 
 
The Election Commission installed CCTV cameras in the polling stations to monitor the Gaibandha-5 by-polls remotely from Dhaka and cancelled the election, watching 'massive irregularities' through the CCTV cameras. 
 
The Information Minister said the secret booth should remain secret. "The people should vote secretly. It is their right," he said. 
 
He said it is not his own opinion, rather people expressed such opinions on social media, and journalists and experts in media. 
 
"The general people and jurists are of the opinion that it (installation of CCTV cameras in secret polling booths) is an infringement of privacy and it means interference with fundamental rights," he added. 
 
Hasan said once Shamim Osman MP probably showed the media whom he voted for during the Narayanganj City Corporation Election. Then the EC served a notice against him. 
 
Noting that it is applicable for the EC as well, he said if the Election Commission sees it itself and shows it to others, it would also be 'infringement of privacy'. 
 
He said there is nothing wrong with the installation of CCTV cameras in the polling stations, not in secret booths, to monitor if any unwanted person enters or chaos and violence takes place there. If the Election Commission finds it helpful, there is no barrier here, he added. 
 
When asked about the reason for sending the information secretary on forced retirement, the minister said, "There is definitely a reason. But I don't know the underlying cause." 
 

Top News

CCTV footage / Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

12h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

11h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

12h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

1h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

1h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

4h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays